* Says result to come in four to five weeks due to technical
issue
* Delay comes after Argentina says it plans to sue Falkland
explorers
LONDON, March 16 British oil firm Borders
& Southern pushed back the time frame for initial
results from an exploration campaign offshore the Falkland
Islands, which is fiercely opposed by Argentina, after a well
experienced technical issues.
The company said on Friday that the well on its Darwin
prospect, which it expected to complete around this time, will
need to be drilled for four to five more weeks after unspecified
problems with the rig equipment.
Argentina raised the stakes in a dispute over the
sovereignty of the British-governed islands on Thursday, saying
it will take legal action against any companies involved in
looking for oil off the archipelago in the South Atlantic.
Drilling in the Falklands - known as the Malvinas in
Argentina - is illegal, Argentina says, since the area is
contested. It was not immediately clear what judicial action
could be taken.
The Falklands could be transformed into a new oil producing
region following a substantial oil discovery made by another
British firm, Rockhopper Exploration, two years ago off
the north coast of the islands.
Borders & Southern is leading the charge to find oil off the
south coast of the islands, where analysts say the oil resources
could be larger.
"These rig issues have now been addressed and the well is
again progressing in accordance with the design," said Borders &
Southern in a statement.
Shares in Borders closed at 67.75 pence on Thursday, valuing
the firm at about 298 million pounds ($467 million).