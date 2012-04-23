* Finds valuable gas condensate south of disputed islands
* Says likely to contain 'significant volumes'
LONDON, April 23 Explorer Borders & Southern
said it made a significant discovery of gas condensate
off the coast of the Falkland Islands, adding to hopes that the
British-governed archipelago will be transformed into a new oil
producing region.
The search for oil in waters off the remote islands has
angered Argentina, which claims the territory and has sought to
disrupt the exploration with legal threats and shipping curbs,
in the year which marks the 30th anniversary of a war it fought
with Britain over the islands it knows as the Malvinas.
Borders & Southern said on Monday that a well drilled on the
Darwin prospect off the south coast of the Falklands found
valuable gas condensate, a liquid which often trades at a
premium to crude oil.
"It is too early to give an accurate resource estimate, but
this large simple structure, with a seismic amplitude anomaly
measuring 26 square kilometres, is likely to contain significant
volumes," the company said in a statement.
Oil was found to the north of the Falklands by another
British firm, Rockhopper Exploration, two years ago and
the company is working to bring in a partner to help develop the
find and turn the South Atlantic islands into an oil producer.
A second find in the islands could help make the logistics
of developing the fields easier.
The discovery of condensate in the Falklands comes at a time
of Argentinean focus on its own oil and gas resources. The
country controversially nationalised oil firm YPF
earlier this month in a move it hopes will help boost
production.
Borders & Southern is leading the charge to find oil off the
south coast of the islands, with a second well slated to be
drilled on the Stebbing prospect, before the rig goes to drill
for Falkland Oil & Gas.
Borders & Southern said in September that the Darwin
prospect could contain an estimated recoverable resource of
between 300 million to 760 million barrels.