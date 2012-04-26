* Raises 46 mln stg in placing at 84 pence/share
* Funds to be used to help it better understand gas
discovery
LONDON, April 26 Oil explorer Borders & Southern
boosted its available funds to help it analyse a gas
discovery in the Falkland Islands, by raising 46 million pounds
($74 million) through a share placing.
Borders & Southern, one of a handful of British firms
hunting for oil in the Falklands as part of an exploration
campaign opposed by Argentina, said on Thursday it placed new
shares with institutional shareholders at 84 pence per share,
the same price at which they closed on Wednesday.
Investors were disappointed when Borders discovered gas
condensate at its Falklands well on Monday, as they had been
hoping for an oil find, which would have been easier to exploit
given the remote location of the islands.
The new cash will be used by Borders to obtain more
geological data on its licences in the Falklands and to further
analyse the gas condensate discovery it made, as well as for
contingency financing for its next exploration well, it said.
Argentina, which earlier this month sparked fury in Europe
by moving to seize Spanish-controlled energy firm YPF,
claims the islands and has sought to disrupt the search for
hydrocarbons there with legal threats and shipping curbs.