Jan 9 Bordier (UK), an asset management firm, appointed David Muncaster to the newly created role of director of commercial activities.

He will be responsible for expanding the firm's commercial activities and identifying new business acquisition opportunities across the broader wealth management arena.

Muncaster joins from UK merchant banking group Close Brothers, where he held a senior management role. His 27 years of experience includes working at UBS.

Bordier, formerly called Berry Asset Management Plc, said Muncaster will report to Mark Sherwood, director of portfolio management, and will join the firm's management committee. (Reporting by Rohit T.K. in Bengaluru)