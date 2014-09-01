VIENNA, Sept 1 Austria's Borealis has
bought out partner DuPont's majority stake in a polymers
joint venture in the Netherlands, Borealis said on Monday.
It gave no financial terms for the transaction, in which
Borealis will buy DuPont's 67 percent stake in Speciality
Polymers Antwerp N.V.
"The acquisition of the full ownership of Speciality
Polymers Antwerp is in line with our strategy to grow our
polyolefin business in specific market areas", Chief Executive
Mark Garrett said in a statement.
Under the new arrangement, DuPont will continue to provide
ethylene vinyl acetate and acrylate copolymers and Borealis will
supply DuPont with ethylene vinyl acetate and acrylate
copolymers from the Antwerp facility, it said.
