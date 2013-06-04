(Clarifies company's domicile and origin)
PRAGUE, June 4 Technology firm Borealis
Exploration Limited will list existing shares on the Prague
Stock Exchange (PSE), with trading due to begin on June 10, the
PSE said on Tuesday.
Borealis, which is domiciled in Gibraltar but originally
from Canada, will not offer new shares, the bourse said. It did
not provide any further details.
Borealis shares already trade on the unregulated
OTC market in the United States.
The technology company, which dates back to 1968 and
originally concentrated on mineral exploration, is focussed on
developing technologies for industrial uses.
The company has developed a hybrid-electric drive system for
aircraft pushback and taxi operations, which has been tested at
the Vaclav Havel Prague Airport.
"We have decided to list on the Prague Stock Exchange in
order to provide our existing shareholders with a globally
available and recognised platform for the public trading of the
Borealis shares and to stimulate further development...,"
Borealis Chief Executive Rodney Cox said in a statement.
Czech company First Advantage is the listing agent, the PSE
said.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)