VIENNA Nov 4 Net profit at Austrian plastics and fertiliser maker Borealis jumped to 257 million euros ($280.7 mln) in the third quarter from 185 million a year ago as strong polyeofin margins offset a weaker plant nutrient business, it said.

An initial public offering for Borealis has been in the offing since 2005, when Austrian energy company OMV, which owns 36 percent of the group, and majority owner Abu Dhabi's sovereign wealth fund IPIC took over Borealis.

Chief Executive Mark Garrett said on Wednesday favourable conditions in the olefin and polyolefins sector helped it generate good margins in the third quarter, but noted polyolefin margins began to fall in the second half of the quarter as supply in Europe improved.

"Borealis is working actively in the basic chemicals field to improve further the functionality of the plant nutrient facilities. The market environment will develop less favourably in the coming quarters," he added. ($1 = 0.9156 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Susan Fenton)