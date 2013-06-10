LONDON, June 10 The consortium bidding for
Severn Trent said on Monday it would not put forward a
new offer unless the British water company's management engaged
in talks.
The LongRiver consortium - made up of a Kuwaiti sovereign
wealth fund, Britain's Universities Superannuation Scheme and
Borealis Infrastructure, part of Canadian pension fund OMERS -
made a raised 2,200 pence per share cash offer for the water
utility on Friday.
Late on Friday, after the market close, Severn Trent
rejected the proposal, saying it failed to reflect the long-term
value and future potential of the company, which has 7.7 million
customers mainly in central and western England and Wales.
Commenting on behalf of the Consortium, Michael Rolland,
President and CEO of Borealis, said the Severn Trent board had
shown no interest in discussing its offer.
"In the absence of any such engagement, there will be no
further proposal from the consortium and no offer for Severn
Trent shareholders to consider," he said.