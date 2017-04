Nov 13 Borgestad ASA

* Q3 EBITDA 21.8 million Norwegian crowns versus 15.8 million crowns

* Q3 operating result 15.9 million crowns versus 9.9 million crowns

* Q3 net operating income 222.2 million crowns versus 204.4 million crowns

* Says expects better EBIT in 2014 compared to 2013