* BorgWarner reports in-line profit; revenue falls short
* Europe woes weigh on company's profit, revenue outlook
DETROIT Oct 31 BorgWarner Inc, which
makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, cut its
2012 revenue and profit outlook on Wednesday due to the economic
downturn in Europe, where the company drew more than half its
annual revenue last year.
In posting its third-quarter results, the auto parts
supplier said it now expects 2012 sales to be flat or to rise by
1 percent. Previously, it had forecast growth of between 4
percent and 6 percent.
"Our outlook for Europe, our largest market, has
deteriorated due to the general economic slowdown across the
continent and its impact on the automotive industry," Chief
Executive Tim Manganello said in a statement.
BorgWarner cut its per-share earnings outlook to between
$4.90 and $5.00 for this year. That still represents record
earnings for the company, but falls short of its previous
forecast for as much as $5.25 a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected a 2012 profit of $5.10
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
In the third quarter, BorgWarner's adjusted profit was $1.19
a share, in line with expectations. Net income attributable to
BorgWarner was $101.1 million, or 85 cents per share, down from
$142 million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 5.4 percent to $1.7 billion, falling short of
estimates of about $1.9 billion.
The company's new outlook suggests that fourth-quarter
earnings will be as much as 15 percent below estimates, Baird
Equity Research analyst David Leiker said.