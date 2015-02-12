DETROIT Feb 12 BorgWarner Inc reported
fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts' forecasts and
revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.
The automotive supplier and maker of fuel-saving
turbochargers and emissions systems reported net profit of $140
million in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared
with $141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year
earlier.
Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share,
which matched BWA's performance on that basis. Analysts expected
quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion.
