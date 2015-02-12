(Adds recent gain in share value, profit margin, details)
DETROIT Feb 12 BorgWarner Inc reported
fourth quarter earnings in line with analysts' forecasts and
revenue of $1.99 billion, which was just shy of expectations.
An update to the Michigan-based BorgWarner's revenue and
profit forecast will come with its next quarterly statement in
three months, the company said.
Last month, BorgWarner, an automotive supplier and maker of
fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems, said its 2015
sales would rise between 9.5 to 12 percent, excluding the impact
of currency fluctuations.
Factoring in the currency impact - including weak
currencies in Europe and Japan and other areas where the company
operates - will cut 2015 net sales growth to between 2 percent
and 6 percent, BWA Chief Executive James Verrier told investors
last month.
BWA shares, which closed Wednesday at $58.02 each, have
risen nearly 20 percent since Jan. 14 when the company cut its
2015 earnings forecast to between $3.35 and $3.55 per share.
For the fourth quarter, reported net profit of $140 million
in the quarter, or 61 cents per diluted share, compared with
$141 million, or 62 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.
Excluding one-time items, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S had expected the company to earn 75 cents per share,
which matched BWA's performance on that basis. Analysts expected
quarterly revenue of $2.02 billion.
For 2014, BWA's revenue of $8.3 billion was a record high.
For the year, the company's operating profit margin was 12.9
percent, up from 12.4 percent in 2013, it said.
(Reporting by Bernie Woodall Editing by W Simon)