DETROIT Oct 29 BorgWarner Inc, a maker
of automotive fuel-saving turbochargers and emissions systems,
on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that beat
expectations, but revenue that missed.
Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner's profit was 73 cents
per share, higher than the 70 cents expected by analysts polled
by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue fell short, at $1.88 billion
versus the estimate of $1.94 billion.
The Michigan-based company said its full-year 2015 net sales
will fall between 5 percent and 6 percent, in part because of
currency effects, and that full-year net earnings, excluding
items, is expected to range from $2.95 to $3.00 per diluted
share versus the forecast of $2.95 to $3.10 per share it gave
three months ago.
BorgWarner reported net profit of $157 million in the
quarter, or 70 cents per diluted share, compared with $167
million, or 73 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.
