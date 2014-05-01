May 1 BorgWarner Inc, a maker of automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, posted a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher sales at both its engine and drivetrain businesses.

BorgWarner also raised its full-year sales growth forecast and said it now expects it to increase between 12 and 15 percent in 2014, up from its earlier forecast of 7 to 11 percent.

Net income attributable to BorgWarner rose 12 percent to $159.1 million, or 69 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $142 million, or 61 cents per share.

Excluding one-time items, BorgWarner earned 83 cents a share. (Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce)