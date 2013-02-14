Feb 14 BorgWarner Inc, which makes automotive turbochargers and emissions systems, reported lower quarterly results as sales in its engine segment declined 6 percent due to weakness in Europe.

The company reported fourth-quarter net income of $121.2 million attributable to its shareholders, down from $127.5 million a year earlier.

However, based on a lower share count, earnings per share rose to $1.03 from $1.00 a year ago.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $1.72 billion.