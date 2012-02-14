Feb 14 Auto supplier BorgWarner Inc posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street expectations on a 16 percent sales increase as the company benefited from automakers striving to increase fuel efficiency.

Excluding nonrecurring items, BorgWarner posted earnings of $1.19 per share, beating Wall Street analysts' forecast of $1.17 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Fourth-quarter net income attributable to BorgWarner was $127.5 million, or $1.00 per share, up from $116.9 million or 89 cents, a year earlier.

J.P. Morgan analyst Himanshu Patel said BorgWarner's fourth-quarter earnings were boosted by its stronger-than-expected operating margins of 12 percent, which was up from an operating margin of 10.3 percent a year earlier.

The Detroit-area supplier said it expects a 2012 operating margin of 11.5 percent or better, sales to increase between 10 percent and 12 percent, and that its full-year earnings before items would be $5.35 to $5.65 per share. This forecast is unchanged from one given Jan. 10 at an industry conference.

BorgWarner is one of the industry leaders in fuel-efficient powertrain components and technology including turbocharging and duel clutch transmissions. Turbocharging allows automakers to use smaller engines to provide the power and acceleration of larger engines.

BorgWarner has benefited from stricter fuel economy standards, which in the United States are to rise to 35 miles per gallon by 2016 and proposed to rise to nearly 55 mpg by 2025.

BorgWarner's full-year 2011 net income of $550.1 million, or $4.45 per share, was up from 2010 net income of $377.4 million, or $3.07 per share.

Fourth-quarter sales totaled $1.77 billion, up 16 percent from a year earlier.

Full-year 2011 sales of $7.11 billion rose 26 percent from the previous year. The yearly sales figure was a company record.

In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, BorgWarner shares slid 0.4 percent at $78.50.

BorgWarner shares have been steadily rising since Jan. 10, the day it first announced its 2012 forecast, when the stock shot up 10 percent.

In January, BorgWarner CEO Tim Manganello said 45 percent of the company's new business through 2014 will be from its European customers. Manganello called said Europe "continues to be the hotbed of fuel economy."

China will account for 22 percent of the new business in the next three years, Korea 10 percent and 20 percent in North and South America, but only 6 percent from the Detroit Three, Manganello said.