Feb 14 Auto supplier BorgWarner Inc
posted a fourth-quarter profit that beat Wall Street
expectations on a 16 percent sales increase as the company
benefited from automakers striving to increase fuel efficiency.
Excluding nonrecurring items, BorgWarner posted earnings of
$1.19 per share, beating Wall Street analysts' forecast of $1.17
per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter net income attributable to BorgWarner was
$127.5 million, or $1.00 per share, up from $116.9 million or 89
cents, a year earlier.
J.P. Morgan analyst Himanshu Patel said BorgWarner's
fourth-quarter earnings were boosted by its
stronger-than-expected operating margins of 12 percent, which
was up from an operating margin of 10.3 percent a year earlier.
The Detroit-area supplier said it expects a 2012 operating
margin of 11.5 percent or better, sales to increase between 10
percent and 12 percent, and that its full-year earnings before
items would be $5.35 to $5.65 per share. This forecast is
unchanged from one given Jan. 10 at an industry conference.
BorgWarner is one of the industry leaders in fuel-efficient
powertrain components and technology including turbocharging and
duel clutch transmissions. Turbocharging allows automakers to
use smaller engines to provide the power and acceleration of
larger engines.
BorgWarner has benefited from stricter fuel economy
standards, which in the United States are to rise to 35 miles
per gallon by 2016 and proposed to rise to nearly 55 mpg by
2025.
BorgWarner's full-year 2011 net income of $550.1 million, or
$4.45 per share, was up from 2010 net income of $377.4 million,
or $3.07 per share.
Fourth-quarter sales totaled $1.77 billion, up 16 percent
from a year earlier.
Full-year 2011 sales of $7.11 billion rose 26 percent from
the previous year. The yearly sales figure was a company record.
In early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, BorgWarner
shares slid 0.4 percent at $78.50.
BorgWarner shares have been steadily rising since Jan. 10,
the day it first announced its 2012 forecast, when the stock
shot up 10 percent.
In January, BorgWarner CEO Tim Manganello said 45 percent of
the company's new business through 2014 will be from its
European customers. Manganello called said Europe "continues to
be the hotbed of fuel economy."
China will account for 22 percent of the new business in the
next three years, Korea 10 percent and 20 percent in North and
South America, but only 6 percent from the Detroit Three,
Manganello said.