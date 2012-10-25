JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia's Bakrie family has
agreed in principle to pay financial compensation via its
investment vehicle Long Haul Holding Ltd to coal miner PT Borneo
Lumbung Energi for a $1 billion investment in Bumi Plc
, Borneo's CEO said on Thursday.
Indonesian tycoon Samin Tan, via his coking coal miner
Borneo, pulled the Bakrie Group from the brink of default when
he invested $1 billion in London-listed miner Bumi Plc in
January, only to see the value of the investment crumble.
After months of tensions between leading shareholders of
Bumi Plc, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the Bumi
board by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and
buy-back coal assets that could dismantle the company they
created with financier Nat Rothschild.