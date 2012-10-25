By Janeman Latul
JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia's Bakrie family has
agreed in principle to compensate coal tycoon Samin Tan for his
soured $1 billion investment in their joint Bumi Plc stake,
meaning the partnership was heading for "divorce", executives at
Tan's firm said on Thursday.
The move is the latest blow for troubled London-listed Bumi
, which aimed to be the world's biggest thermal coal
exporter but may be left as a shell holding company with no
operating assets if both Indonesian partners pull out.
No details were given on the size of the potential
compensation.
Alexander Ramlie, chief executive of Tan's coking coal miner
PT Borneo Lumbung Energi that holds the Bumi stake,
said he hoped the investment would be fully compensated and
discussions were underway to dissolve the partnership.
"Yes, in principle, we believe they are in agreement to
provide us with some financial compensation because otherwise we
won't agree to dissolve the partnership and they can't fulfill
their proposal to Bumi Plc," Ramlie told a news conference in
Jakarta.
"So that's the value that we have that the rest of minority
shareholders in Bumi Plc don't have, so they can't expect to get
the same value as us."
The company said in a later email: "In relation to Bumi Plc,
Borneo will do what's best for all shareholders."
Tan, via Borneo, pulled the politically connected Bakrie
Group from the brink of default when he invested $1 billion in
Bumi Plc in January, only to see the value of the investment
crumble.
Tan, and the Bakrie family which uses Long Haul Holding Ltd
as its investment vehicle, each own half of a joint 47.6 percent
in stake in Bumi.
Christopher K. Fong, senior vice president of the Bakrie
Group, confirmed in an emailed statement discussions were
underway.
"No agreement has been finalized, we are only at the
discussion stage," he said. "We see no impact to minority
shareholders (in Bumi Plc) in regards to the Long Haul offer, no
preferred deal exists with Samin Tan."
Shares in Bumi Plc closed down 3.3 percent in London.
TENSIONS
After months of tensions between leading shareholders in
Bumi, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the board of
the London-listed company by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to
buy back the coal assets and dismantle the company it created
with financier Nat Rothschild.
The proposal would have allowed the Indonesian family to
exit its Bumi stake and take back the firm's operating assets,
which are among the richest coal mines in Indonesia, the world's
top thermal coal exporting nation.
Rothschild shunned the proposal and has already stepped down
from the board, attacking his partners for considering plans to
unravel the venture.
"The question is how Bakrie would pay Borneo? This will only
happen if there's another M&A story on the way ... because
people keep doubting Bakrie could raise the money to buy back
Bumi," said Jemmy Paul, head of equities at Jakarta-based
Sucorinvest Asset Management.
The Bakries are already in talks to sell a pipe making unit
for $100 million and a stake in coal firm PT Fajar Bumi Sakti
for $200 million, sources say.
DIVORCE
Ramlie said the Bakries had agreed in principle to
compensate Borneo for its stake in Bumi via Long Haul Holding.
"It's a divorce in Bumi Plc," said Borneo director Ken
Allan.
Reuters reported last month the Bumi tensions could lead to
a split between Tan and the Bakries.
Bumi could not immediately be reached for comment.
Borneo's shares closed up 5.08 percent on Thursday while the
Bakries' Jakarta-listed coal miner Bumi Resources held
ground, having dropped 1.5 percent earlier.
The shareholder disputes, worries over debt and falling coal
prices have battered Bumi Plc and Bumi Resources shares this
year, and have also proved a drag on Borneo's stock in a Jakarta
market that has gained 13 percent this year.