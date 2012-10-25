JAKARTA Oct 25 Indonesia's PT Borneo Lumbung
Energi expects a "divorce" between owner Samin Tan and
the Bakrie family in their partnership in London-listed miner
Bumi Plc, a Borneo executive said on Thursday.
The comment came after Borneo's CEO said earlier on Thursday
that the influential Bakrie family has agreed in principle to
pay financial compensation via its investment vehicle Long Haul
Holding Ltd to Borneo.
Indonesian tycoon Tan, via his coking coal miner Borneo,
pulled the Bakrie Group from the brink of default when he
invested $1 billion in miner Bumi Plc in January, only to see
the value of the investment crumble.
After months of tensions between leading shareholders of
Bumi Plc, the Bakrie Group earlier this month surprised the Bumi
board by proposing a $1.38 billion deal to swap shares and
buy-back coal assets that could dismantle the company they
created with financier Nat Rothschild.