(Robert L. Borosage is president of the Institute for America's
Future and co-director of its sister organization, the Campaign
for America's Future. The opinions expressed here are his own.)
By Robert L. Borosage
June 17 In the early stages of any presidential
campaign, the race for money is accompanied by an "ideas
primary" as candidates begin to frame the purpose and platform
of their campaigns. What's striking about the salad days of the
2016 race is that populism is leading the ideas primary of both
parties. Republican and Democratic candidates are invoking
populist tropes to make their case.
One Democrat, for example, launched his campaign with this
populist broadside:
"The CEO of Goldman Sachs let his employees know that he'd
be just fine with either Bush or Clinton. Well,
I've got news for the bullies of Wall Street. The presidency is
not a crown to be passed back and forth by you between two royal
families."
Growing inequality, the candidate said, is shattering the
American dream. Not global forces, but "powerful, wealthy
special interests here at home" have built "an economy that is
leaving a majority of our people behind."
This wasn't Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), an acknowledged
radical drawing big crowds with his populist oratory. It was
former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley, long known for his
passion about efficient management techniques.
Not to be outdone, another Democratic contender railed
against "25 hedge-fund managers making more than all American
kindergarten teachers combined. And often paying a lower tax
rate. Democracy can't be just for billionaires and
corporations. Prosperity and democracy are part of your basic
bargain, too."
That also was not Sanders. It was former Secretary of State
Hillary Clinton, regularly cited as Wall Street's favorite
Democrat. She sounded the populist cry in her Roosevelt Island
speech on Saturday.
On the Republican side, candidates also play populist
refrains. Outraged that the "rich and powerful" are getting "fat
and happy," one embraced "the spirit and the mojo" of Occupy
Wall Street, saying that "income inequality is the new racism in
this country. It's the next thing we need to topple with a civil
rights movement."
This wasn't libertarian Senator Rand Paul (R-Ky.). It was
Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas), whose wife worked at Goldman Sachs
until she recently took a leave to work in his campaign.
Today's Populism 3.0 is tamer than the original Gilded Age
version. In the late 1800s, small farmers and businessmen,
laborers and farmworkers forged a massive citizens' movement to
challenge the plutocrats who controlled the banks and the
railroad monopolies, and were raking in money while driving many
Americans into bankruptcy.
The populists railed against the era's corrupt politics.
They called for popular elections, citizen initiatives and
referendums. They sought to free farmers from the grip of
economic predators and championed progressive taxes and cleaning
up government. In doing so, they transformed the agenda of both
major parties. In the South, however, populist fervor fused with
nativist, anti-immigrant and racial politics that crushed any
hope for an integrated movement.
Politicians recognize this is another populist moment. The
2008 financial collapse shattered the establishment's authority.
The bipartisan bailout of the big banks enraged homeowners and
small businesses, which got no similar help. The recovery
benefited the 1 percent but has yet to reach most Americans,
especially those earning minimum wage. The Tea Party movement on
the right and Occupy Wall Street on the left gave voice to the
growing outrage.
Strategists in both parties say the outcome of the 2016 race
will likely be determined by who has the most compelling message
on how to make the economy work for working people. The
political strategies of Democrats and Republicans reinforce the
populist trend: In an ever more ideologically divided
electorate, both parties are focused on turning out their base.
Yet the early favorite for the 2016 nomination in each party
- former Florida Governor Bush for the Republicans and Clinton
for the Democrats - is an establishment insider. The running
space against Bush is on the right, with the Tea Party or
evangelical voters. With Clinton, it is the populist left. Both
candidates are seeking to narrow that distance.
Populist rhetoric takes on different forms among Democrats
and Republicans. Republicans have long relied on cultural
populism; Democrats rallied to the economic kind.
On the Democratic side, Sanders is drawing the largest early
crowds by rousing working- and middle-class Americans against
the "billionaire class." O'Malley is competing on the same turf.
Former Senator Jim Webb of Virginia, who is also considering
a run for the Democratic nomination, has a strong populist
record. He opposed corporate trade deals, warned early about
rising inequality and challenged the national-security elite's
efforts to police the world. And now Clinton has made it clear
she, too, is prepared to declaim against "billionaires and
multinationals" that have rigged the rules.
These candidates seek to appeal to the Democratic Party's
activist base, which is already mobilized. Unions,
environmentalists and Moveon.org activists all united to
organize a stinging defeat to President Barack Obama and his
big-business allies in the battle over fast-track authority and
the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement. Sanders, O'Malley
and Webb are all opposed to the pact.
Clinton stayed out of the fray until the votes were cast,
but then urged the president to join with House Democratic
Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and get "everything possible to
protect American workers."
Meanwhile, the most powerful Democratic political operation
in Iowa, for a time, was "Run Warren Run," a group trying to
persuade Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a leading populist
voice, to enter the race.
Populist anger on the left over soaring CEO pay has many
voters demanding that the wealthy no longer pay a lower
income-tax rate than those who work for them. This anger could
drive an increasingly popular jobs agenda that uses public
investment to rebuild crumbling infrastructure and produce clean
energy. Both O'Malley and Sanders talk about breaking up the big
banks. Sanders is championing debt-free college, paid for by a
financial-transactions tax, and Social Security expansion to
help a generation of retiring boomers with inadequate savings
and no pensions.
Clinton initially concentrated on winning the money primary,
in a race expected to cost her campaign roughly a billion
dollars. But she is also embracing a more populist voice. She
launched her campaign by saying she wanted to be a "champion" of
"everyday people." She chose the Four Freedoms Memorial on
Roosevelt Island, a stirring monument to President Franklin D.
Roosevelt, for her first major rally. She laid out a broad
reform agenda that included raising the floor under workers with
an increase in the minimum wage, paid family leave, affordable
child care and overtime pay. She promised reform of money in
politics and an expansion of the right to vote.
Stung by reports that her campaign is a populist
transformation, Clinton supporters have released a report
detailing the ways that she's always been a champion of working
people.
Yet Clinton has said little about how to deal with the big
banks, other than to defend Obama's reforms from the GOP's
efforts to roll them back. Whether or not she will support
taxing the rich to support vital public investments remains to
be seen.
Populist rhetoric among Democratic candidates isn't new.
Recent Democratic presidents, however, campaigned in a more
populist voice than in which they governed. President Bill
Clinton, during his first presidential campaign, called for
raising taxes on the rich to pay for a large public investment
agenda. Obama's first campaign featured an extended debate with
Joe the Plumber about "spreading the money around." But once in
office, such populist appeals were put aside.
Now, 2016 thrums with even bolder populist positioning. This
time, an aroused populist movement might be able to pressure the
politicians to keep true to their promises.
