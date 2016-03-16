MILAN, March 16 Hat maker Borsalino, known for
its fedoras worn for decades by actors and celebrities from
Humphrey Bogart to Rihanna, will be rescued following a decision
by an Italian court, which on Wednesday gave the green light to
its industrial relaunch.
Judges in the northern city of Alessandria, where the
company was founded in 1857, ruled in favour of a rescue plan
from Italian businessman Philippe Camperio, co-founder of
private equity firm Quest Partners.
Camperio will become the new majority stakeholder of the
once family-owned Borsalino through Haeres Equita, a private
equity investment company.
His plan is expected to save the jobs of its 110 workers and
settle outstanding debts with creditors, including banks,
suppliers and Italy's tax authorities.
The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Despite a strong brand, the company has lost millions of
euros in the last years, returning to profit only in the first
months of 2015.
Current Chief Executive Marco Moccia has led the company
since the former majority owner Marco Marenco was stripped of
his powers in 2008 and then arrested in April 2015 over alleged
bankruptcy and fraud.
Like many small family-owned fashion companies, Borsalino
has lacked the funds and management skills to survive the
country's triple dip recession.
With revenues of 15.5 million euros in 2015, Borsalino is
expecting 17 million euros of revenue this year, a company
statement said on Wednesday, adding that it sells about 165,000
items a year in 50 countries.
