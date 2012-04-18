ISTANBUL, April 18 Turkey's Borusan Group, which
has interests in the energy and steel sectors, will make
investments worth $513 million mainly in its energy business
this year, and expects 2012 sales to be in line with last year's
figures, the company said on Wednesday.
Borusan is examining seven projects for possible
acquisitions between $20-$200 million in steel and logistics
sectors in Russia, Europe and America, chief executive officer
Agah Ugur told a news conference in Istanbul.
A press release by the group showed 2011 sales at $4.3
billion, up 22 percent from a year ago.
Ugur said the group was also working on a corporate bond
worth around $250 million, to be issued after the beginning of
2013.
Borusan is the parent company of Borusan Mannesmann
and Borusan Yatirim.
