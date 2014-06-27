FRANKFURT, June 27 German first-division soccer
club Borussia Dortmund said its shirt sponsor,
chemicals maker Evonik, will inject 26.7 million euros
($36.3 million) in fresh capital, taking a 9.06 percent stake in
the club.
Borussia Dortmund, the only listed German soccer club after
going public in 2000, plans to use the proceeds to strengthen
its equity base and to invest in growth projects and added that
it might welcome more investors.
"The Executive Board will continue its exploratory
discussions with companies that have an interest in a strategic
partnership," the club said in a statement.
Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank earlier
this month said it had considered taking a stake in the club but
decided against it.
New shares are being issued to Evonik at 4.37 euros apiece.
The shares traded 2.2 percent lower at 4.43 euros at 0905 GMT.
Dortmund, from Germany's rust belt Ruhr valley region, is
seen as the only German club in a position to currently
challenge Bayern Munich's dominance in German professional
football.
Dortmund, Bundesliga champion in 2011 and 2012, finished
second behind Bayern Munich in Germany's top league this season
and also lost to Bayern in the cup final.
($1 = 0.7359 Euros)
