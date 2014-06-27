FRANKFURT, June 27 German first-division soccer club Borussia Dortmund said its shirt sponsor, chemicals maker Evonik, will inject 26.7 million euros ($36.3 million) in fresh capital, taking a 9.06 percent stake in the club.

Borussia Dortmund, the only listed German soccer club after going public in 2000, plans to use the proceeds to strengthen its equity base and to invest in growth projects and added that it might welcome more investors.

"The Executive Board will continue its exploratory discussions with companies that have an interest in a strategic partnership," the club said in a statement.

Germany's largest lender Deutsche Bank earlier this month said it had considered taking a stake in the club but decided against it.

New shares are being issued to Evonik at 4.37 euros apiece. The shares traded 2.2 percent lower at 4.43 euros at 0905 GMT.

Dortmund, from Germany's rust belt Ruhr valley region, is seen as the only German club in a position to currently challenge Bayern Munich's dominance in German professional football.

Dortmund, Bundesliga champion in 2011 and 2012, finished second behind Bayern Munich in Germany's top league this season and also lost to Bayern in the cup final. ($1 = 0.7359 Euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger, editing by Edward Taylor)