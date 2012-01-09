* Industry pushes back on DoL's Jan. 15 deadline
By Suzanne Barlyn and Jessica Toonkel
Jan 9 An official at the U.S. Department of
Labor acknowledged that it may not be feasible for securities
industry groups to immediately provide all of the data it
requested for use in a cost-benefit analysis it is conducting.
The department had requested the data on Dec. 15 and gave
firms one month to deliver it. The information is supposed to
help inform a controversial re-proposal of a rule that would
impose a higher fiduciary standard of care for retirement plan
advisers.
Phyllis Borzi, assistant secretary of the Department of
Labor's Employee Benefits Securities Administration,
acknowledged in a statement to Reuters that some of the
information "may not be readily available within the requested
time frame."
The Department of Labor is assembling "a wide array of
evidence on this question," said Borzi, the proposal's chief
architect. "The expansiveness of the data request reflects our
effort to ensure that we have access to all of the best
available evidence."
She is defending the request for reams of detailed data it
sent to a number of trade groups while recognizing that firms
may not be able to timely comply with the request.
Labor's request was a response to complaints from industry
critics who lamented that an initial rule it proposed in
October 2010 "had not adequately demonstrated or quantified the
harm that can arise when investment advisors' interests
conflict with those of the IRA owners they advise," said Borzi,
in a statement sent to Reuters late Friday.
The Department of Labor withdrew that proposal in
September, after industry groups and lawmakers expressed
continued concerns about costs to the industry and whether the
new rule would clash with a separate fiduciary proposal
expected from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Officials said they expected to issue a revised proposal early
this year.
In its letter, reviewed by Reuters, the department asks for
an array of data, such as performance returns and information
on commissions and fees for each investment held over a 10-year
period. Some industry insiders say the request could mean
reviewing tens of thousands of accounts.
The data request is the latest salvo in an ongoing battle
over the Department of Labor's effort to impose a higher
fiduciary standard of care on advisers serving retirement
plans. The new standard would also would apply to those who
provide advice about IRAs to individual investors. Many
advisers are concerned the proposal will limit the types of
fees they can collect for servicing IRA accounts and ultimately
prevent them from continuing to provide that advice.
Some industry observers see the securities industry's
insistence on a cost-benefit analysis as a stalling tactic.
"Whenever anyone in D.C. opposes something, they always ask
for cost benefit analysis. At the same time, if they're for
something, they never ask for it," said Lynn Turner, former SEC
chief accountant.
One major trade group insists there are no ulterior
motives. "We are not trying to stall the process, but we do
want the Department to undertake the necessary analysis to
determine whether such a regulatory change is beneficial to the
millions of IRA holders who are trying to save for their
retirements," said Lisa Bleier, managing director of the
Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIMFA),
which represents hundreds of broker-dealers, banks and asset
managers, in an e-mail.
"If the increased costs to individual investors are as
great as we anticipate, then the Department should consider
greatly reforming their rule to help individual investors as
oppose to making saving for retirement more difficult," she
said. SIFMA expects to submit a request this week to meet with
Labor to discuss the details of the Dec. 15 letter.
Other trade groups that received the letter include The
Investment Company Institute, the American Council of Life
Insurers, and the Financial Services Institute, an independent
broker-dealer organization.