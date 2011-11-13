FRANKFURT Nov 13 The head of Germany's
Robert Bosch, the world's biggest automotive supplier,
warned that the worsening European debt crisis could lead to a
recession.
"There is more chaos and therefore the crisis has worsened.
That's why I fear now that a crisis-hit sentiment will weigh on
demand," Bosch Chief Executive Franz Fehrenbach said in an
interview with Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.
"If uncertainty keeps getting spread, we can no longer rule
out a recession," he added.
In the interview Fehrenbach also criticised the economic and
regulatory environment in Greece, saying he would not build
another plant there.
Bosch would keep its Greek plant, which it operates with
Siemens as part of their home appliances joint
venture Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete (BSH), he said.
But high labour costs and other constraints would keep him
from expanding the group's presence in the debt-stricken
country.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)