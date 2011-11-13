FRANKFURT Nov 13 The head of Germany's Robert Bosch, the world's biggest automotive supplier, warned that the worsening European debt crisis could lead to a recession.

"There is more chaos and therefore the crisis has worsened. That's why I fear now that a crisis-hit sentiment will weigh on demand," Bosch Chief Executive Franz Fehrenbach said in an interview with Sunday paper Welt am Sonntag.

"If uncertainty keeps getting spread, we can no longer rule out a recession," he added.

In the interview Fehrenbach also criticised the economic and regulatory environment in Greece, saying he would not build another plant there.

Bosch would keep its Greek plant, which it operates with Siemens as part of their home appliances joint venture Bosch-Siemens Hausgeraete (BSH), he said.

But high labour costs and other constraints would keep him from expanding the group's presence in the debt-stricken country. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by David Cowell)