* Bosch to acquire Conergy's Voltwerk Electronics
* No purchase price disclosed
* Move expands Bosch's presence in solar value chain
FRANKFURT, Dec 21 Robert Bosch,
the world's top automotive supplier, will enter one of the last
profitable niches of the solar industry by acquiring the
inverter business of Conergy, a sign that competition
in the sector is getting tougher.
Bosch has been gradually working its way through the solar
value chain via takeovers, buying solar cell maker Ersol for
more than 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) in 2008 and panel maker
Aleo Solar a year later.
Conergy unit Voltwerk Electronics produces solar inverters
-- key components that convert electricity generated from panels
into a form which can be fed into an electricity grid. It has a
workforce of around 100 and generated sales of 68 million euros
($89 million) in 2010.
The acquisition is pending approval by the anti-trust
authorities. The companies declined to give a purchase price by
mutual agreement, Conergy said in a statement.
"Competition in the inverter sector grows by the minute as
companies rush in to benefit from still high margins. This is
just another piece of evidence," NordLB analyst Holger Fechner
said in response to the Bosch acquisition.
Falling government subsidies, oversupply and low-cost
competition have virtually destroyed any margins in the solar
module and cell businesses, driving some companies, most notably
U.S.-based Solyndra LLC and Germany's Solon, out of
the sector already.
To keep earning money in the industry, players are trying to
grab their share of the solar inverter market, where margins are
still high as competition is not yet as fierce as in other parts
of the value chain.
Germany's SMA Solar, the world's largest maker of
solar inverters, earlier this year had to slash its 2011
targets, saying its operating margin could drop to less than 15
percent from more than 27 percent in 2010.
($1 = 0.7628 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen
Massy-Beresford)