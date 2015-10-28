(Adds Dyson comment)
FRANKFURT Oct 28 Robert Bosch's
household appliances business BSH is suing British bagless
vacuum cleaner pioneer Dyson Ltd over accusations that the
German business manipulated energy efficiency tests, it said on
Wednesday.
The British company's inventor-founder James Dyson had said
that cleaners made by Bosch and Siemens drew more
power in actual use in the home than they did in laboratory
tests, likening the matter to the Volkswagen
diesel-emissions scandal in the United States.
BSH was a joint venture between Bosch and Siemens until
earlier this year.
"BSH strenuously rejects these allegations, which are
unfounded and untrue," the German company said in a statement,
adding that it had initiated legal steps against Dyson in
Britain, without elaborating.
Dyson Ltd said it was disappointed by the legal action.
"We will not be diverted from what is a crucial consumer
issue," James Dyson said in a statement. "What Bosch and Siemens
have done we believe circumvents the purpose of the EU energy
regulations and misleads consumers."
James Dyson has often complained about the dominance of
Germany and the influence of German manufacturers in setting
standards for European industry.
The entrepreneur told BBC radio last November that he would
vote to leave the European Union over the issue.
"With his completely unfounded accusations of cheating in
the past week he has now overstepped the mark, which is why we
will now initiate legal steps against Dyson," BSH Chief
Executive Karsten Ottenberg said in a statement.
Car parts supplier Robert Bosch makes a popular
diesel engine-management programme used by several leading
carmakers including Volkswagen.
Volkswagen has acknowledged that it modified the engine
software to circumvent U.S. emissions standards. It is not clear
whether Bosch helped it to do so.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Additional reporting by Paul
Sandle in London; Editing by David Goodman)