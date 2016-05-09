FRANKFURT May 9 German auto parts supplier
Robert Bosch is opening an office in Tehran and plans to hire 50
staff by the end of this year because it sees growing potential
for Iran's car market following the lifting of international
sanctions.
"We are delighted to be back in Iran. In our quest to pick
up speed quickly, we are benefiting first and foremost from
re-establishing contact with former local partners and
customers," said Uwe Raschke, Bosch's management board member
responsible for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.
"The country's potential is tremendous. We expect to see the
Iranian economy grow by just under 5 percent this year. The
medium term is also highly promising."
A number of foreign carmakers, including Renault,
Daimler, Peugeot Citroen and Suzuki Motor
Corp have announced plans to re-enter Iran or step up
production there since the United States and Europe partially
lifted sanctions in January, under a deal with Tehran to limit
its nuclear programme.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Susan Fenton)