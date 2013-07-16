STUTTGART, July 16 Germany's Bosch has cut the working hours of about 1,800 employees in Germany in response to weak demand for industrial and building technology.

In early June, about 1.5 percent of Bosch's employees in Germany were affected by the measures, which included asking workers to use up accrued overtime as well as cutting their hours, the company said on Tuesday.

Bosch's Industrial Technology business offers drive and control technology as well as packaging technology, while the Energy and Building Technology business makes products ranging from building security systems to water heaters. Bosch is also one of the world's biggest auto parts suppliers. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Patrick Graham)