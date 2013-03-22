FRANKFURT, March 22 Automotive supply and engineering company Robert Bosch GmbH on Friday said Bernd Bohr, board member responsible for the car parts division, will leave the manufacturing conglomerate effective end of June.

Bohr was once a candidate to become chief executive but Volkmar Denner, the head of research and engineering, took the top job in July.

The Stuttgart-based company said Rolf Bulander will join the management board effective July 1 taking responsibility for many of the activities previously overseen by Bohr.

Bulander will be in charge of gasoline systems, Bosch engineering, diesel systems, starter motors and quality, the company said.

Stefan Asenkerschbaumer, currently head of finance, procurement and logistics will become deputy chief executive, the company said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor. Editing by Jane Merriman)