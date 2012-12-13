BERLIN Dec 13 German auto parts supplier Robert
Bosch GmbH has no plans to build a factory in its home
country to make batteries for electric vehicles, Manager Magazin
reported, citing a company executive.
There will not be a mass-market for electric vehicles until
2020, the monthly magazine said in an article to be published in
Friday's edition, citing Bernd Bohr, chief executive of Bosch's
auto division.
Based near Stuttgart, Bosch had been mulling jointly
building batteries for electric cars with German automaker
Volkswagen, the magazine said.
