STUTTGART, Germany Jan 23 German conglomerate
Robert Bosch warned it will not reach its long-term
profit target this year once again, after it booked heavy losses
at its solar energy business in 2012.
Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell to around 2
percent of revenue, due mainly to a 1 billion euro loss in its
photovoltaic operations, down from 5.2 percent in the previous
year.
Bosch now values its photovoltaic business at zero in its
accounts, having written down the assets entirely last year
following a decision in 2011 to impair all of its remaining
goodwill.
Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told reporters late on
Tuesday that it would not achieve this year the 8 percent EBIT
margin target it believes is necessary to secure the financial
independence of the unlisted company.
