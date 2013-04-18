STUTTGART, Germany, April 18 Germany's Bosch , one of the biggest auto parts suppliers in the world, reaffirmed it would not reach its target of an operating margin of 8 percent this year even if it expects a considerable improvement.

The German conglomerate released preliminary guidance for this year in January, after revealing it wrote down the value of its solar energy business to zero, triggering a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) loss at the unit, which is now on the block.

Best known for making automotive components ranging from advanced electronic brakes and fuel injection systems to spark plugs, Bosch forecast that group turnover would increase by 2-4 percent this year, a slight improvement over the 2012 rate of 1.6 percent.

($1 = 0.7668 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Christiaan Hetzner)