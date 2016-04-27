* Bosch announces 650 mln euros in legal provisions
* Provisions cover diesel scandal and antitrust issues
* Bosch says FY revenues rise 44 percent in 2015
(Recasts with figure for legal provisions)
FRANKFURT, April 27 Car parts maker Bosch
set aside 650 million euros in 2015 for potential
legal costs, including for an ongoing investigation into the
company's role in Volkswagen's diesel emissions
manipulation scandal.
Volkswagen has admitted cheating exhaust emissions tests in
the United States and last week VW set aside 16.2 billion euros
($18.3 billion) to cover legal provisions for 2015.
Both companies are under investigation by German prosecutors
and U.S. authorities who are examining what role employees of
the companies may have played in designing software to help
cheat U.S. emissions tests.
Stuttgart-based Bosch makes an engine management programme
used by several top automakers including Volkswagen.
Bosch supplied software and components to Volkswagen but has
said responsibility for how software is used to manipulate
exhaust emissions or fuel consumption lies with carmakers rather
than the supplier.
Bosch declined to specify how much of the 650 million euros
was earmarked for the emissions scandal, and declined to comment
in detail about the company's own internal investigation about
its role in the VW affair.
"We are taking the time to thoroughly investigate the
matter," Bosch Chief Executive Volkmar Denner told journalists
at a news conference on its full-year results on Wednesday.
Bosch said it expected sales to rise at the lower end of its
3 percent to 5 percent forecast range this year if a slowdown in
the first quarter continued.
Bosch said revenue rose 44 percent to an all-time high of
70.6 billion euros ($79.9 billion) last year helped by sales of
car safety and assistance systems but cautioned that momentum
had slowed at the start of 2016.
"If the first quarter's slowdown continues in certain
regions and markets, sales growth will be at the lower end of
the forecast scale," Bosch said.
The company, which makes household goods, engine components
and sensor technologies, said its earnings before interest and
taxes rose 24 percent to 4.6 billion euros last year.
Earnings were supported by one-off items such as the
consolidation of two joint ventures: BSH Hausgeraete and the
automotive steering technology division it ran with ZF.
Bosch said it was continuing a push into software, sensors
and services businesses, using Internet connectivity to add new
products to complement its hardware and components.
Bosch car sensors identify empty parking spaces on the
street and an Internet connection then collects this data to
generate a real-time map of available parking spaces.
Sales at its mobility solutions division, which supplies the
auto industry with sensors and software to give cars
semi-autonomous driving and parking capabilities, rose 12
percent on a currency adjusted basis to 41.7 billion euros last
year.
That outpaced global automobile production, which rose only
2 percent in 2015.
Bosch sales in the industrial technology sector fell 1.6
percent to 6.6 billion euros.
By 2020, Bosch expects its "connected industry" to deliver 1
billion euros in cost savings and to generate an additional 1
billion euros in sales.
($1 = 0.8835 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; editing by
David Clarke and Jane Merriman)