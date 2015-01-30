FRANKFURT Jan 30 A boom in demand for car
safety systems will help German engineer Robert Bosch
to boost sales and profit margins this year, it forecast on
Friday.
The shift towards more fuel-efficient and safer cars has
helped unlisted Bosch to sell more of its high-margin driver
assistance systems, including ultrasound, radar and video
sensors used in crash-avoidance technology.
The company, a major supplier of electronic and mechanical
automotive components, said preliminary figures showed group
sales reached 48.9 billion euros ($55.5 billion) last year, up
6.2 percent on the year before, adjusting for a 500 million euro
hit from adverse exchange rate moves.
The margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose
to 6.1 percent, up by nearly 1 percentage point on 2013.
Bosch forecast sales at its mobility services division,
which includes the car safety business, would grow at twice the
rate of the market for passenger cars.
Sales at the division are expected to reach 37 billion euros
in 2015, up from 33 billion in 2014, Chief Executive Volkmar
Denner told reporters in remarks embargoed for Friday.
The company's 2014 results were helped by a 17 percent jump
in sales in Asia Pacific, and an 8.6 percent increase in North
America, the preliminary figures showed.
Full results are due on April 29.
Preliminary results do not include consolidated proceeds
from two joint-venture companies, Bosch Siemens Haushaltsgeraete
and ZF Lenksysteme, which Bosch acquired in 2014.
Once these two companies are consolidated, Bosch sales will rise
by another 15 billion euros, the company said.
