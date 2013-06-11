STUTTGART, Germany, June 11 German car parts supplier Robert Bosch said business in automotive-technology operations is picking up after a slow start to the year.

Bosch's sales in the sector may increase between 3 and 5 percent this year, Bernd Bohr, head of automotive technology at the world's largest auto parts supplier, said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hendrick Sackmann. Writing by Andreas Cremer, Editing by Jonathan Gould)