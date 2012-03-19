HAMBURG, March 19 German automotive supplier
Bosch is reviewing its electric battery joint venture
with Samsung SDI, the rechargeable battery maker, a
spokesman for Bosch said on Monday.
"We are discussing the best form of cooperation. Bosch could
act more as a supplier to Samsung and vice versa," the spokesman
said in response to an article in a German paper.
Financial Times Deutschland reported earlier on Monday the
joint venture, SB LiMotive, could be dissolved following
disagreement between the partners over the future strategy.
Bosch wants the joint venture to focus more on batteries for
electric vehicles, while Samsung is keen to develop components
that could be used in other consumer electronic products, the
paper said.
The spokesman for Bosch said talks had been going on for
over a year, but no decision had yet been taken.
Bosch, which has annual sales of over 50 billion euros
($65.9 billion), said its customers for electric batteries
include BMW and Fiat.
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing
by Erica Billingham)