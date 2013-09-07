FRANKFURT, Sept 7 BSH Bosch und Siemens
Hausgeraete, a joint venture of Siemens and Robert
Bosch, on Saturday denied a magazine article saying
the recall of 5 million dishwashers would cost it up to 700
million euros ($921 million).
"This figure lacks any foundation and is plucked out of the
air," a spokesman for BSH said, responding to an article in
German magazine Focus that had reported the number, saying it
had been mentioned by a company manager at an internal meeting.
The spokesman declined to say how much the recall would cost
the group.
On Thursday, BSH said it would recall 5 million dishwashers
worldwide, having discovered that a faulty electrical part poses
a fire hazard.
There have for several years been problems with the
dishwashers, branded Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Constructa and
Junker+Ruh, but they had previously been assumed to be caused by
problems related to local power grids, BSH said.
($1 = 0.7600 euros)
(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)