FRANKFURT, Sept 5 A joint venture of Siemens
and Robert Bosch is recalling 5 million
dishwashers worldwide, having discovered that a faulty
electrical part poses a fire hazard.
There have been problems with the dishwashers, branded
Bosch, Siemens, Neff, Constructa and Junker+Ruh, overheating for
years already, but they had so far been assumed to be caused by
issues related to local power grids, a spokeswoman for the joint
venture, BSH Bosch und Siemens Hausgeraete, said On Thursday.
The incidents occurred in Britain, Australia, New Zealand,
Taiwan and Ireland, and BSH for the first time recalled
dishwashers in the United States in 2009, she said.
BSH has now discovered that a faulty electrical part in
dishwashers manufactured between 1999 and 2005 was at least
partly the cause of overheating, prompting the company to start
the global recall on Aug. 30.
In Germany, where 2 million of the affected dishwashers have
been sold, there have been 69 incidents of smouldering inside
the machine, in most cases without leading to open fire, the
spokeswoman said.
She was unable to say how many incidents there have been
worldwide and how much the recall might cost. Bosch and Siemens
hold equal shares in the joint venture.
