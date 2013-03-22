FRANKFURT, March 22 German manufacturing
conglomerate Bosch said it would shut down its solar
energy operations, which posted heavy losses in 2012, the latest
blow to the troubled German photovoltaics industry.
Bosch, one of the world's largest car parts makers, said on
Friday it would end photovoltaics production early next year and
would soon seek to sell parts of the business.
The unit, built around the takeovers of Aleo Solar and
Ersol, chalked up a loss of about 1 billion euros last year.
The company said in January it was looking into all options
with regard to the business with 3,000 staff, having written off
the assets entirely last year.
(Reporting by Ludwig Burger)