FRANKFURT Jan 25 A plan to cap solar panel installation at 1,000 megawatts (MW) annually proposed by Germany's economy minister would spell the end for the domestic solar energy industry, German manufacturer Bosch said late on Tuesday.

"Should we do that, then photovoltaic is dead in Germany," Bosch Chief Executive Franz Fehrenbach told reporters in Stuttgart.

New solar installations reached a record 7.5 gigawatts (GW) in Germany in 2011, playing into the hands of advocates for steeper cuts in tariff subsidies and forcing industry execs to support some form of reduction in state aid that they hope will only be mild. (Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Christiaan Hetzner)