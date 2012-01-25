FRANKFURT Jan 25 A plan to cap solar
panel installation at 1,000 megawatts (MW) annually proposed by
Germany's economy minister would spell the end for the domestic
solar energy industry, German manufacturer Bosch said
late on Tuesday.
"Should we do that, then photovoltaic is dead in Germany,"
Bosch Chief Executive Franz Fehrenbach told reporters in
Stuttgart.
New solar installations reached a record 7.5 gigawatts (GW)
in Germany in 2011, playing into the hands of advocates for
steeper cuts in tariff subsidies and forcing industry execs to
support some form of reduction in state aid that they hope will
only be mild.
(Reporting by Hendrik Sackmann and Christiaan Hetzner)