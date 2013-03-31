FRANKFURT, March 31 Bosch, one of the
world's largest auto parts suppliers, blames the U.S. fracking
boom in shale gas for hurting demand for energy-efficient green
technologies, its chairman told a German newspaper.
The Stuttgart-based company recently decided to discontinue
its photovoltaic solar energy activities at the cost of roughly
3,000 jobs - due largely, but not entirely, to a glut in
capacity built up in China.
"Photovoltaic is going through a unique transition. But you
cannot entirely dismiss that the use of energy-efficient
technologies came under pressure through fracking in the United
States," Bosch Chairman Franz Fehrenbach said in the Sunday
weekly Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung.
"The longer availability of fossil fuels naturally has an
effect on the (economic) calculation of resource-friendly
technologies," he explained.
Fehrenbach swapped his job as chief executive for that of
chairman last July, handing over day-to-day control of the
company to Volkmar Denner, who became only the seventh CEO to
run Bosch since it was founded in 1886.
According to Fehrenbach, last year's 60 gigawatt supply of
solar modules around the world was double the amount of global
demand, triggering a 40 percent price drop that pushed all
manufacturers of photovoltaic systems heavily into the red.
"After this destructive phase there won't likely be a
crystalline photovoltaic manufacturer left in Europe that is
competitive," the Bosch chairman added.
After first entering the market in 2008 Bosch decided last
week to pull out of the solar energy business - an unusual
strategic reversal for a company that rarely is forced to
eliminate jobs.
The business generated a loss of 1 billion euros ($1.28
billion) in 2012 and its value was written down to zero.