FRANKFURT Aug 17 German industrial group Robert
Bosch GmbH is in talks with workers at its engineering
unit, Bosch-Rexroth, to cut their work hours in response to
weakening demand from industrial customers, a company spokesman
said on Friday.
Bosch-Rexroth is one of the world's leading producers of
drives, valves and control technologies, which are used in
machine cutting tools and in the automotive and wind energy
sectors.
Stuttgarter Zeitung newspaper, quoting labor sources, said
shorter hours at the Bosch-Rexroth factory in Schweinfurt,
Germany, might be implemented in October, initially affecting
450 to 500 workers. By year-end, 1,100 workers may be affected,
the newspaper reported in its Saturday edition.
The Bosch spokesman said customers in the automotive
industry were placing fewer orders for diesel systems, slowing
down production at plants in Homburg, Stuttgart-Feuerbach and
Bamberg.
But these plants are not considering launching a short-work
program because workers could reduce their hours by using up
vacations and time off accrued from working overtime, the
spokesman added.
Automotive component supplier ZF Friedrichshafen is
also seeing the first signs of slowing demand. A spokesman for
ZF said orders and production at its commercial vehicle business
were easing, but plant usage at its passenger car operations was
still good.
He said ZF had no plans to launch a short-work program but
was still using up accrued time off and vacations.
(Reporting By Hendrik Sachmann and Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing
by Marilyn Gerlach; editing by John Wallace)