AMSTERDAM Aug 16 Dutch dredging and maritime
services firm Boskalis Westminster, on Thursday posted
net profit of 102.5 million euros ($125.89 million) for the
first half of 2012, saying it expects similar results in the
second half of the year.
The world's largest dredger and owner of salvaging and
towing firm SMIT booked revenue of 1.4 billion euros. Both
profit and revenue were in line with market forecasts.
($1 = 0.8142 euros)
