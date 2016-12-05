AMSTERDAM Dec 5 Shares in Dutch deep-sea
prospector Fugro fell 4.5 percent on Monday after
larger rival Boskalis announced that it had trimmed
its holding in the company.
A statement from dredging and marine engineering company
Boskalis said that its holding in Fugro now stands at 24.9
percent. Boskalis had built a stake of as much as 28.6 percent
at the end of 2015 in what was widely seen as a first step
towards buying Fugro.
Boskalis also took Fugro to court in an attempt to strip
away some of the company's poison pill defenses but lost its
case in May.
Fugro shares were down 4.5 percent at 14.74 euros by 1641
GMT. They had been trading around 15.14 euros shortly before the
news was announced.
Boskalis spokesman Martijn Schuttevaer said that Boskalis
would not comment on "any consideration, motivation or
underlying strategy" behind the move.
Dutch market rules require investors to report to market
regulator AFM when they cross above or below an ownership
threshold of 25 percent of a listed company.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt and Toby Sterling; Editing by
David Goodman)