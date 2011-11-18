* Still expects 230-250 mln euros full-year net profit
* Sees many new infrastructure initiatives around the world
AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Royal Boskalis
Westminster, the world's largest dredger, stuck to its
full-year profit outlook as it sees little impact from the
financial market turmoil so far on investment in infrastructure
and energy projects.
Boskalis had earlier flagged the risk that investment
decisions on projects in the oil and gas sector and in the
global ports industry could be postponed because of the global
economic uncertainty and debt crisis.
But on Friday, it repeated that it expected full-year net
profit in the range of about 230-250 million euros.
Boskalis said revenue in the third quarter was slightly
higher than in the first two quarters of the year, and that its
order book was 3 billion euros at the end of September.
"In several regions of the world, clients in various market
segments are developing an abundance of new initiatives for new
and in many cases large maritime infrastructure projects," it
said, highlighting energy and commodity-related ventures in
South America, West Africa and Australia.
"The demand for this infrastructure will not be affected by
the current macroeconomic unrest, but the possibility of some of
these projects suffering delays cannot be ruled out," Boskalis
said in a trading update on Friday.
It said it still expected these projects to come onto the
market in the next few years.
(Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Will Waterman)