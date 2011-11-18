* Still expects 230-250 mln euros full-year net profit

AMSTERDAM Nov 18 Royal Boskalis Westminster, the world's largest dredger, stuck to its full-year profit outlook as it sees little impact from the financial market turmoil so far on investment in infrastructure and energy projects.

Boskalis had earlier flagged the risk that investment decisions on projects in the oil and gas sector and in the global ports industry could be postponed because of the global economic uncertainty and debt crisis.

But on Friday, it repeated that it expected full-year net profit in the range of about 230-250 million euros.

Boskalis said revenue in the third quarter was slightly higher than in the first two quarters of the year, and that its order book was 3 billion euros at the end of September.

"In several regions of the world, clients in various market segments are developing an abundance of new initiatives for new and in many cases large maritime infrastructure projects," it said, highlighting energy and commodity-related ventures in South America, West Africa and Australia.

"The demand for this infrastructure will not be affected by the current macroeconomic unrest, but the possibility of some of these projects suffering delays cannot be ruled out," Boskalis said in a trading update on Friday.

It said it still expected these projects to come onto the market in the next few years. (Reporting By Sara Webb; Editing by Will Waterman)