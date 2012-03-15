* Governments are reserved about investments
* Client uncertainty led to margin pressure
* 2011 net profit 254 mln euros vs 243 mln euros seen
AMSTERDAM, March 15 Dutch dredging and
maritime services firm Boskalis Westminster said on
Thursday it expected another fall in profit this year as clients
hold off on investment decisions, putting pressure on margins
and equipment use.
Boskalis, the world's largest dredger and owner of salvaging
and towing firm SMIT, reported a 2011 net profit of 254 million
euros, beating analysts average forecast of 243 million euros.
Net profit fell 18 percent compared with 2010 partly due to
margin pressure and lower equipment use last year, Boskalis
said.
"We are currently unable to provide quantitative guidance
for the 2012 annual result. We however anticipate that we will
not be able to match the 2011 result," Boskalis said in a
statement.
"Due to the increased uncertainties in the international
markets there is continued hesitancy amongst clients with regard
to investment decisions."
It singled out European governments, which are trying to cut
spending and reduce budget deficits.
Its order book was 3.5 billion euros as of December, 7
percent higher than a year earlier, the company said.
Boskalis competes with privately-owned Van Oord and Belgian
dredging company DEME, which is jointly owned by Belgian
building group CFE and holding company Ackermans & Van
Haaren.
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by David Cowell)