By Michael J. Boskin
Nov 2 The large budget deficits and expansion of
the national debt under President Barack Obama, unprecedented
since World War II, have him set to bequeath an immensely costly
legacy. Each of his deficits as a percentage of gross domestic
product has been larger than the previous post-World War II
record, for which Democrats excoriated President Ronald Reagan.
Between the debt already racked up and what Obama's FY13 budget
projects, each income-tax-paying family will owe more in Obama
debt than a new mortgage on a median-priced home and four years
of college costs.
Yet more than three years into recovery from the recession, the
president has not proposed a program to deal with the massive
debt. Indeed, he abandoned even the long-run goal of a balanced
budget, adopting the much weaker goal of stabilizing the
debt-GDP ratio at the higher projected FY2016 level. But he did
not budget for it, appointed the Simpson-Bowles Commission to
propose how to do so, then ignored its recommendations. He has
no serious proposals to deal with the even larger eventual
long-run deficits in Social Security and Medicare, which total
several times the current national debt. When Treasury Secretary
Timothy Geithner was asked by Congress what the administration's
plan was, he said, "We don't have one." Vice President Joe Biden
guaranteed, "No changes to Social Security."
The government has been borrowing to cover 30 percent to 40
percent of its budget, hiding the true tax cost of government
spending from voters. The $5.5 trillion in debt already
accumulated in Obama's first four years implies a future $5.5
trillion tax hike (in present discounted value). The projected
future deficits and debt likewise add up to another immense tax
hike, with marginal tax rates eventually reaching 70 percent for
many middle-income families. That's because every dollar
borrowed requires future interest be paid; so unless future
spending is cut, future taxes must go up to cover the interest.
The prospect and then reality of higher tax rates, plus
increased uncertainty about fiscal policy, slow growth and raise
the specters of higher inflation eroding the value of the
government debt and even a financial crisis. Higher debt above a
modest level slows growth because it eventually crowds out
investment, and the lower capital formation reduces future
incomes. How serious are these negative consequences of Obama's
debt buildup likely to be?
Obama's Office of Management and Budget provides long-run
deficit and debt estimates based on the administration policies,
as implemented and proposed, continuing. These include his tax
increases, health policy and, importantly, the absence of Social
Security and Medicare reform. Combining these estimates into a
realistic projection - but with more optimistic growth and
healthcare cost containment assumptions than those in the
Congressional Budget Office Alternative Fiscal Scenario - drives
the (publicly held) debt-GDP ratio, currently 73 percent, over
90 percent next decade, 100 percent immediately thereafter and
over 200 percent of GDP around 2050. For comparison, that is
well beyond Greece today. Many economists believe the high debt
burdens harm the economy considerably more when debt gets above
90 percent or so of GDP. At the end of 2008, it was 40 percent.
The International Monetary Fund estimates the harmful
effects of debt on growth at just under 0.2 percent per year for
each 10-percentage-point increase in the debt-GDP ratio. The
president's policies, if continued, would bring growth to a halt
by 2050, at a level of GDP 30 percent lower than if his
debt-explosion policies had not been continued. That's most of a
generation of per capita income gains wiped out, or, put another
way, it is as large as the gap between American and lower
Western European per capita incomes. Left unchecked, the average
projected annual per family hit would be about 30 percent of
income by the time today's kids are in the midst of their
careers. Even if the effect of debt on growth is just half that
estimated by the IMF, the Obama debt accumulation has severe
negative consequences for future living standards.
The debt increase under President Obama, plus the
administration's own projections of debt based on his policies
continuing, should concern everyone, rich, poor or
middle-income, urban or rural, young or old, Republican or
Democrat. Failing to rapidly begin bending the long-run debt-GDP
curve down risks a growth disaster, a lost generation of growth
whose severity would be much worse even than the recent deep
recession and tragically anemic recovery.
Fortunately, if Obama's policies (including the absence of
Social Security and Medicare reform) are reversed by his
successors and the debt-GDP ratio lowered, the harmful effects
will be attenuated. While substantial long-run damage would
already have occurred, the economic "gain" from the political
"pain" of controlling the budget is enormous. Mitt Romney and
Paul Ryan offer a clear alternative of balanced budgets and debt
reduction. The choice of fiscal and economic future could not be
clearer.