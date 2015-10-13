* Roof platform collapses at mine in central Bosnia
* Bosnian mines starved of investment since 1992-95 war
* Fatal accidents are common
KAKANJ, Bosnia, Oct 13 Four miners were killed
and two injured early on Tuesday when a platform holding up the
roof caved in on them in a mine in central Bosnia.
The accident occurred at around 1 a.m. at a depth of 105
metres as a group of 28 miners were installing electric
equipment in the Kakanj coal mine, outside the digging area,
mining inspector Ferid Osmanovic told a news conference.
Four miners were killed by falling rocks and another two
were taken to hospital though their injuries were not
life-threatening. The other miners escaped unhurt.
Deadly accidents are frequent at Bosnian coal mines, starved
of investment and upgrades since the country's 1992-95 war.
Last year, five miners died when an earthquake triggered a
collapse at the Raspotocje mine in the town of Zenica.
Osmanovic could not say what caused Tuesday's collapse in a
pit that was renovated two years ago.
"We have to make more efforts to introduce security measures
that will prevent future accidents," said Fadil Novalic, the
prime minister of the country's autonomous Bosniak-Croat
Federation, where the mine is located.
The Kakanj mine produces coal for Bosnia's largest utility
Elektroprivreda BiH (EPBiH), which has pledged funding
to modernise seven mines it incorporates.
Bajazit Jasarevic, the EPBiH general manager, said an
investment plan for the mines has been finalised and that
security for miners would be dealt with urgently.
"We expect to have a different security situation at the
mines in the next six months, up to one year," Jasarevic told
reporters.
Kakanj union leader Nezir Begic said: "These deaths
represent the miners' latest cry for help to improve their
security."
