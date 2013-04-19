(Adds dropped words in sixth paragraph)
* Core capital reduced to around $71 mln
* Considers more cost cuts
* Hopes to resolve ownership row
By Maja Zuvela
SARAJEVO, April 19 Loss-making Bosnian aluminium
smelter Aluminij Mostar will dip into capital reserves and may
cut more jobs, in an attempt to stay afloat while it tries to
access international funding.
The general manager of Aluminij, Bosnia's biggest exporter
and a major employer, on Friday said he was hopeful that a
long-standing ownership row with the government of Bosnia's
Muslim-Croat federation could be resolved in the next few days.
That would clear the way for Aluminij to seek finance from
organisations such as the European Bank for Reconstruction and
Development and the International Finance Corporation, part of
the World Bank.
Aluminij, which sells aluminium mainly to the depressed
European construction and auto industries, warned last month
that it may face closure if it posted a similar or bigger loss
this year to the 65.8 million Bosnian marka ($33.6 million) loss
of 2012.
Customers include trading and mining powerhouse Glencore
International.
General manager Ivo Bradvica said on Friday that the
smelter, located in the southern town of Mostar, would cut core
capital to around 110 million marka. He declined to give the
current level of core capital.
He said the management would also see if there was any scope
to cut more jobs from its 817-strong workforce which had already
been reduced by 8 percent over the past 18 months.
Under a deal to resolve the ownership dispute, the
government and Aluminij's small shareholders would each get a 44
percent stake in the smelter while the remainder will be held by
Croatia's TLM company.
"The resolution of this dispute will eventually give us some
breathing space," Bradvica told Reuters in a telephone
interview.
Pending a deal, the government has also pledged to help
Aluminij get privileged status with its main power supplier, the
majority state-run utility EPZHB, and to reschedule a
30 million marka debt owed to the utility, he said.
Aluminij has repeatedly asked for state subsidies, saying
the price of energy accounts for more than 60 percent of the
cost to produce a tonne of metal.
He also said that an upgraded foundry and casting line will
go online this month. "If the conditions allow, it will boost
output by 30,000 tonnes to a total of 190,000 tonnes a year,"
said Bradvica.
